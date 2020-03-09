AEW Dynamite To Nola & New Mexico, Latest Dark Order Tease, More

All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in New Orleans and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
It was announced on Monday that AEW Dynamite is coming to New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, May 6th at the Lakefront Arena. Tickets for AEW NOLA go on sale this Friday, March 13th at AEWTix.com.
The following week, Dynamite heads to the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Tickets for that show also go on sale Friday morning at AEWTix.com.
Latest Dark Order Tease
The latest teaser from AEW regarding the Dark Order has been released. As seen below, Evil Uno is depicted with something over his shoulder.
If you zoom in and increase the contrast of the image, you can see it’s some sort of bird in the background. Is it a raven, a (murder)hawk or something else? Look below and decide for yourself.