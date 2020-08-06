AEW Dynamite Tops 900,000 Viewers, NXT Also Up This Week

AEW Dynamite scored another decisive win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 901,000 viewers, 0.36 rating (5th on cable for the night)

901,000 viewers, 0.36 rating (5th on cable for the night) NXT: 753,000 viewers, 0.20 rating (27th on cable for the night)

Both shows were up this week, but the big story is AEW topping 900,000 viewers for the first time since March 18th. These are pre-pandemic numbers that AEW and TNT have to be thrilled with.

More to come. I think this was the first time this year AEW beat Raw in 18-34, and that's with competition. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2020

AEW viewership jumped 16.5% from last week’s 773,000 (the key demo was 0.30). Dynamite saw Jon Moxley retain the AEW Championship against Darby Allin in a great main event, Eric Bischoff hosting a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, MJF continuing his campaign to be AEW Champion and much more. (Results & Takeaways)

NXT viewership was up 6.5% from last week’s 707,000 (key demo was 0.18). Top items on the show included Dakota Kai getting a win over Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee defeating Cameron Grimes, a successful tag title defense from Imperium and wild show-closing brawl between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole. (Results & Takeaways)

By comparison, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.71 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demo. Raw had slightly more viewers than AEW and NXT combined, but Wednesday night wrestling outdrew Raw in the key demo 0.56 to 0.51.

Viewership for AEW and NXT combined topped 1.65 million, the best total on Wednesday nights since February 19.

The NBA on ESPN was the most-watched show on cable for the night in the key demographic with a 0.51 rating. Sean Hannity on FOX News had the higher viewership with 3.97 million viewers. AEW Dynamite actually topped Hannity in the key demo 0.36 to 0.34 – an amazing feat considering the viewership gap (Hannity’s audience skews much older).

AEW Dynamite topped Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network in the demo once again. Cody noticed.