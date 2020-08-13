Thursday, August 13, 2020

AEW Dynamite Tops NXT By A Wide Margin, Doubles Key Demo

By Michael Reichlin
AEW vs. NXT


AEW Dynamite has extended its winning streak over WWE NXT. Viewership was down for both shows this week, but AEW outdrew NXT by 173,000 viewers and doubled NXT on the Adults 18-49 demographic.

Here is this week’s breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

  • AEW: 792,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (9th on cable for the night)
  • NXT: 619,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (65th on cable for the night)
For comparison, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.72 million viewers with a 0.47 demo. Once again, AEW and NXT (combined) topped Raw in the key demo.

AEW viewership dropped 12% from 901,000 last week. Dynamite saw Cody retaining the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky, Orange Cassidy defeating Chris Jericho in the main event, special appearances from The Rock ‘n Roll Express, Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard for Tag Team Appreciation night and much more. (Results & Takeaways)

NXT viewership was down nearly 18% from last week’s 753,000. Top matches included Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch, Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida and the returning Velveteen Dream in the main event. (Results & Takeaways)

