Thursday, November 12, 2020

AEW Dynamite Tops NXT In Viewership & Key Demo (Nov. 11th)

By Michael Reichlin
AEW vs. NXT
AEW Dynamite scored another win over NXT this week in overnight viewership and the Adults 18-49 demographic. Here is the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

  • AEW: 764,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (17th on cable for the night)
  • NXT: 632,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (56th on cable for the night)

Both shows were up slightly from last week, when AEW had 717,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating (even) and NXT did 610,000 viewers and a 0.14 in the key demo. The Top 20 shows on cable were dominated by news shows once again, with only two episodes of ‘Real Housewives’ drawing better than AEW.

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1.690 million viewers with a 0.54 rating.

You can find full results and our takeaways from both shows below:

