AEW Dynamite Tops NXT Viewership, But NXT Narrows The Gap

AEW Dynamite has secured another decisive win over WWE NXT in the Wednesday night war. Dynamite topped NXT in total viewers and the coveted Adults 18-49 demographic, but the gap in viewership narrowed from 197,000 viewers last week to just 139,000 this week. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 835,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (9th on cable for the night)

835,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (9th on cable for the night) NXT: 696,000 viewers, 0.18 rating (30th on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.667 million viewers with a 0.49 in the 18-49 demo.

AEW viewership was down 5.6% from 886,000 for last Wednesday. Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston, the surprise return of Cody, Hangman Page in singles action, Miro’s in-ring debut, the AEW & NWA Womens’ champions team up and Brodie Lee defend the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. (AEW Results & Takeaways)

NXT viewership was up 1% from last week, which averaged 689,000 viewers. This week’s NXT saw Candice LaRae win a #1 contender’s battle royal, Tommaso Ciampa in action, Ridge Holland pick up another win and Kyle O’Reily win the Gauntlet Eliminator to earn a shot at NXT Champion Finn Balor at the next Takeover special. (NXT Results & Takeaways)

