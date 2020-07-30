AEW Dynamite Tops NXT Viewership, Nearly Doubles Key Demo

AEW Dynamite scored another decisive win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 773,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (6th on cable for the night)

773,000 viewers, 0.30 rating (6th on cable for the night) NXT: 707,000 viewers, 0.18 rating (28th on cable for the night)

NXT narrowed the gap in viewership this week, but Dynamite nearly doubled the WWE brand in the key demo.

By comparison, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.62 million viewers with a 0.47 demo. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline points out that AEW & NXT combined did more viewers than the third hour of Raw, which sunk to an all-time low of 1.46 million viewers.

AEW and NXT combined beat the third hour of RAW in viewers this week. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 30, 2020

AEW viewership slipped 8.5% from 845,000 last week. Dynamite saw Jon Moxley & Darby Allin defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, MJF deliver his State of the Industry address, a successful title defense by Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, Cody’s lstest TNT Championship defense against Warhorse, the debut of Matt Cardona and much more. (Results & Takeaways)

NXT viewership was up a nice 15% from last week’s 615,000. Top matches included Dexter Lumis defeating Finn Balor & Timmothy Thatcher in a North American title qualifying match, Johnny Gargano defeating Roderick Strong, Imperium in action and Isaiah Scott beating Jake Atlas. (Results & Takeaways)

In what’s becoming a running joke, AEW executive VP Cody referenced that Dynamite outdrew celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s show Guy’s Grocery Games in the key demo.