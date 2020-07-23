Thursday, July 23, 2020

AEW Dynamite Scores Decisive Win Over NXT In Viewership & Demo

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
AEW vs. NXT
AEW Dynamite scored a big win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic.

Here’s this week’s quick breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

  • AEW: 845,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (5th on cable for the night)
  • NXT: 615,000 viewers, 0.17 rating (35th on cable for the night)
This marks 3 consecutive weeks that AEW viewership increased and NXT decreased. It was the biggest margin for AEW in quite some time.

AEW viewership was up 7.2% from last week’s 788,000. Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was quick to take credit for his show’s surging popularity.

AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans for their continued support, while Cody Rhodes pointed out that Dynamite edged out Guy’s Grocery Games (hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri) in the key demo:

AEW Dynamite saw Cody defending the TNT Championship against veteran Eddie Kingston, the Young Bucks defeating the Butcher & Blade in a wild Falls Count Anywhere match, Hangman Page turning down an offer to join the Dark Order and the surprise return of Sammy Guevara.

NXT dropped 2.5% from last week’s 631,000. Top matches included Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan.

