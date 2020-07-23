AEW Dynamite Scores Decisive Win Over NXT In Viewership & Demo

AEW Dynamite scored a big win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic.

Here’s this week’s quick breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 845,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (5th on cable for the night)

845,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (5th on cable for the night) NXT: 615,000 viewers, 0.17 rating (35th on cable for the night)

This marks 3 consecutive weeks that AEW viewership increased and NXT decreased. It was the biggest margin for AEW in quite some time.

Brutal beating this week. Outside of 50+, AEW not only won every demo but almost doubled every demo. 18-49 was 0.32 for AEW and 0.17 for NXT. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 23, 2020

AEW viewership was up 7.2% from last week’s 788,000. Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was quick to take credit for his show’s surging popularity.

AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans for their continued support, while Cody Rhodes pointed out that Dynamite edged out Guy’s Grocery Games (hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri) in the key demo:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was a great show & I’m thankful for our great audience too! It was our 4th straight week in the top 7 cable shows 18-49, + back-to-back weeks in the top 5, meaning my parents are drinkin’ A Lil’ Bit of The Bubbly tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020

I am Flavortown — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 23, 2020

AEW Dynamite saw Cody defending the TNT Championship against veteran Eddie Kingston, the Young Bucks defeating the Butcher & Blade in a wild Falls Count Anywhere match, Hangman Page turning down an offer to join the Dark Order and the surprise return of Sammy Guevara.

NXT dropped 2.5% from last week’s 631,000. Top matches included Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan.