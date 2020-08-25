AEW Dynamite Viewership For Special Saturday Episode

AEW Dynamite drew strong viewership on TNT this past Saturday night. It was the first of several episodes preempted and airing on a different night due to the NBA playoffs.

The August 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 755,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. Dynamite was the #5 most-watched show on cable for the evening in the key demo. The numbers come courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily.

AEW had stiff competition from NXT Takeover on the WWE Network, as well as UFC Fight Night and the NBA Playoffs. Overall, this is a strong showing for AEW to retain most of their audience with Dynamite airing on a different night than usual.

Notable AEW still went head-to-head against competition from NXT with NXT's peak event Takeover airing simultaneously on the WWE Network. — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) August 25, 2020

Dynamite featured Brodie Lee squashing Cody to capture the TNT Championship, the finals of the Women’s tag team cup tournament, MJF continuing his campaign against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and in-ring action from FTR, Darby Allin and The Elite.

This week’s AEW Dynamite airs Thursday night on TNT at 8pm (Eastern).