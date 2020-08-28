AEW Dynamite Viewership Up For Thursday Show, Dips In 18-49 Demo

Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place averaged 813,000 viewers, down from 755,000 last week. The show did a 0.29 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic, which was down from last week’s 0.31, and finished 11th on cable for the evening, also down from the #5 ranking just five days ago.

This was the second consecutive week that AEW ran unopposed and without direct competition from WWE NXT although this week’s show was on Thursday while last week’s show aired on Saturday.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the numbers and thanked fans for their support by writing the following on Twitter:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was weird being on Thursday, but you came through for us again! It was great having fans back in such a safe environment, it felt incredible. We’re back Wednesday on TNT Live with the last Dynamite on the road to All Out!”

This episode went up against the Republican National Convention and news coverage of the Hurricane Laura storm. Both did strong numbers especially the RNC across various networks.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite will air in its normal day and timeslot while also not going up against NXT for the third straight week as NXT airs on Tuesday due to the USA’s Networks coverage of the NHL Playoffs.