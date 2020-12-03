AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily’s Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, The Acclaimed attacked AEW Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks backstage tonight.

Dynamite Results (12/2)

MJF & Orange Cassidy won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal Chris Jericho def. Frankie Kazarian Britt Baker def. Leyla Hirsch via submission Cody & Darby Allin def. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley to capture the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from the show:

MJF Will Face Orange Cassidy Next Week For The Dynamite Diamond Ring

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal kicked off the show. Hangman Page eliminated Serpentico first and then Dark Order celebrated with him. Dark Order eliminated Luther as MJF and Sammy Guevara worked together. Scorpio Sky sent Shawn Spears over the top rope to eliminate him. Tully Blanchard gave Spears the steel slug and Shawn put it in his glove. Spears hit Scorpio Sky with a cheap shot and then Wardlow eliminated him.

Alex Reynolds was eliminated and then Marq Quen sent John Silver over the top rope. Hangman Page got sent over the top rope but Dark Order caught him. Hangman hit Quen with a Buckshot Lariat but Matt Hardy eliminated Page from behind. Miro eliminated Lee Johnson and slammed Joey Janela to the canvas.

Miro eliminated Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, and Joey Janela. Wardlow and Miro traded punches in the middle of the ring. Inner Circle teamed up and beat Miro down. Miro tried to battle back but Wardlow caught him with a Clothesline. Inner Circle then eliminated Miro. The final four wrestlers left in the Battle Royal were MJF, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy.

Sammy and Jungle Boy were battling on the top rope and MJF shoved Jungle Boy from behind. Jungle Boy and Sammy fell to the floor and were eliminated. Wardlow realized that Orange Cassidy had not been eliminated and brought him back into the ring. Cassidy hit MJF and Wardlow with an Orange Punch. Cassidy then eliminated Wardlow and will battle MJF next week for the Dynamite Diamond ring.

Thank you Dark Order for allowing us to get to see this @theAdamPage Buckshot Lariat #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Rn8iU9Hdq1 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020

Jericho Defeated Kazarian

Jericho battled Frankie Kazarian tonight on Dynamite. Kazarian controlled the action early but Jericho battled back with a poke to Frankie’s eye. Jericho followed it up with a Dropkick and posed in the ring as the crowd in attendance cheered. Frankie hit Jericho with a Dropkick of his own on the ring apron.

Hager and Ortiz distracted Frankie and Jericho capitalized with a Codebreaker as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Kazarian connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Le Champion kicked out at two. Frankie brought Jericho to the top rope and connected with the Flux Capacitor for a near fall.

Jericho went for the Codebreaker again but Frankie locked in the Walls of Jericho. Wardlow brought a towel down to the ring and handed it to MJF. Sammy Guevara ran down the ramp and ripped the white towel away from MJF. Jericho spotted Sammy with the towel and thought he was about to throw it in. Jericho kicked out of a roll-up and hit the Judas Effect for the pinfall victory.

After the match, MJF and Sammy started shoving each other and Jericho grabbed a microphone. Jericho shouted that they will have an ultimatum next week to decide if they can work together. If not, Inner Circle will break up.

.@The_MJF was ready to throw in the towel! But, by the look on the face of @IAmJericho, he may have thought @sammyguevara was the one to do it.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/9L1LRvBpEE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

? MAJOR INNER CIRCLE NEWS ?@IAmJericho's giving the Inner Circle an ultimatum: Work together or they break up ? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jBLTYDdc1S — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020

Britt Baker Tapped Out Leyla Hirsch

Britt Baker battled Leyla Hirsch tonight. Baker mocked Hirsch’s height but quickly got taken down to the canvas. Leyla applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring and then transitioned into an Armbar. Baker battled back and beat Hirsch down as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Leyla hit Reba with a Suicide Dive outside the ring but Britt Baker capitalized and bounced Hirsch’s face off the apron. Back in the ring, Baker sent Leyla into the middle turnbuckle and followed it up with a Swinging Neckbreaker. Britt applied the Lockjaw for the submission victory.

After the match, Thunder Rosa attacked Britt Baker before AEW officials broke it up. Leyla planted Reba with a Suplex while Baker and Thunder Rosa brawled again.

Sting Arrived In AEW

TNT Champion Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes squared off against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs tonight. Allin and Cody controlled the match early as Dynamite cut to a break out of nowhere in the middle of Excalibur talking. When Dynamite returned, Cody hit Starks with a Suplex before tagging Allin in. Powerhouse Hobbs leveled Allin with a Clothesline outside the ring and then launched him into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Hobbs tagged in and planted Darby with a Suplex. Hobbs did some pushups and taunted Cody before tagging Starks back in. Hobbs and Starks isolated Darby in the corner of the ring and spent the next few minutes taking turns beating him down.

Cody finally tagged in and hit Hobbs off the apron with a Disaster Kick. Darby tagged himself in as Cody hit Starks with a Cutter. Cody hit Hobbs with a Suicide Dive and then Darby connected with the Coffin Drop on Starks for the pinfall victory. After the match, Team Taz beat down Dustin Rhodes and Hobbs was about to hit Cody with the FTW Championship but the lights went out.

Sting then appeared on the entrance ramp as the crowd went nuts. Sting took out his baseball ball and marched to the ring. Sting stared at everyone before making his way backstage. It was announced that Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Opinion: This was awesome. Sting’s entrance was absolutely perfect. Sting has returned home to TNT and we will see what happens from here. I have no idea if he is going to be wrestling for one final run or will be a coach/manager like Arn Anderson. If you are wrestling fan and didn’t get goosebumps during this segment I don’t know what to tell you.

Kenny Omega Won The AEW Title & Will Appear On Impact Next Week

Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. Don Callis once again joined commentary for the title match.

The EVP of @IMPACTWRESTLING @TheDonCallis joins the commentary team for your main event of the evening!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/zBtTBktdS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Moxley applied a Headlock to start off the action. Omega escaped and sent Moxley to the corner of the ring. Jon leveled Omega with a Clothesline that knocked him to the floor outside the ring as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Omega slammed Moxley’s knee into the barricade and brought him back into the ring.

Omega lit up Moxley’s chest with a series of chops and then sent Jon out of the ring. Omega flipped onto Moxley and rolled him back into the ring. Moxley booted Omega in the midsection and planted him with the Paradigm Shift. Jon didn’t go for the cover but brought two chairs into the ring.

Moxley and Omega took a seat on the chairs and traded strikes. Omega rocked Moxley with the V-Trigger and followed it up with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Moxley connected with a German Suplex but Omega popped up and hit another V-Trigger.

Jon caught Omega with a massive Clothesline and followed it up with another Paradigm Shift. Moxley went for the cover but Omega was able to kick out at the last moment. Jon went for a Suicide Dive but Omega countered with another V-Trigger to the AEW Champions face.

Back in the ring, Omega made his way to the top rope as Jon stumbled to his feet. Kenny connected with a Dropkick that sent Moxley to the opposite corner of the ring. Kenny hit Moxley with a knee to the back of the head and planted Jon with the Tiger Driver 98 for a two count.

Omega went for the One Winged Angel but Moxley escaped. Kenny hit Moxley with a Dropkick to the face and followed it up with another V-Trigger. Omega set up for the One Winged Angel but Jon blocked it. Jon tripped Omega up and bounced his face off the ring apron.

Moxley connected with another Paradigm Shift into the heaters next to the ring. The referee called for a doctor and Don Callis went to check on Omega. Jon got impatient and brought Omega back into the ring. Jon started unloading punches to Kenny’s face as Don Callis got on a microphone and said Omega is hurt.

Jon punched Don in the face and Omega grabbed the microphone. Omega hit Jon over the head with the microphone and slid it out of the ring while the referee was checking on Callis. Moxley was busted open and Kenny hit Jon with four V-Triggers in a row. Omega then planted Moxley with the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory. Omega and Callis then scampered out of the ring and to the parking lot as Tony Schiavone shouted “bullshit!”. Alex Marvez stopped Callis and he said that Omega will be on Impact Wrestling next Tuesday.

Opinion: I have no idea what the hell is going but I would be ecstatic if Impact and AEW are going to start working together in some kind partnership. If that is the case, the women’s and tag team divisions just got infinitely better. This was an insane way to end the night and once again Dynamite delivers an entertaining show.