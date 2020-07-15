AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview: Moxley vs. Cage, Cody vs. Kiss

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be a special Fight for the Fallen edition benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts in North Florida. Donations are encouraged at AEWFightfortheFallen.com.

AEWShop.com is also selling a Fight for the Fallen t-shirt, with 100% percent of the proceeds from sales of this shirt being donated to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida.

AEW Fight for the Fallen Preview

All Elite Wrestling is promoting the following items for AEW Fight for the Fallen:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend against FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Taz). Cage earned the title shot at Double or Nothing when he won a Casino Ladder Match as a mystery entrant. Moxley vs. Cage match was originally scheduled for last week’s Fyter Fest event, but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

AEW TNT Champion Cody (with Arn Anderson) defends against Sonny Kiss.

The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR in a match that has show-stealing potential written all over it.

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt)

The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) will be in action.

Plus, Chris Jericho of the Inner Circle will be on hand to ‘get something off his chest.’

Check back later tonight for our AEW Fight for the Fallen Results & Takeaways. Below, you can see AEW’s “Road To” special previewing the top matches on the card.