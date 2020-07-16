AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage For AEW Title, Orange Cassidy & Chris Jericho

5 Cody Retained In A Great Match With Sonny Kiss

Cody defended the TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss in the first match of the night. Sonny Kiss enrance included the Jaguars cheerleaders and a dance routine before he made his way to the ring.

Match Recap: Cody went right after Sonny and beat him down in the corner of the ring. Cody showed off and did some pushups as Arn Anderson shouted at him to stay focused. Sonny threw Cody to the apron but Cody got right back in the ring and hit a Disaster Kick for a near fall.

Sonny Kiss connected with an elbow to the face and sent Cody to the outside. Back in the ring, Sonny hit an Enziguri but Cody responded and locked in a Full Nelson in the middle of the ring. Sonny battled back with a beautiful Belly to Belly Suplex and then hit a Hurricanrana for a two count.

Kiss did a split in the ring and then planted Cody with the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Sonny connected with a 450 Splash for another two count. Cody battled back and launched Sonny out of the ring and onto the entrance ramp. Cody followed Sonny out of the ring and hit him with an Alabama Slam on the entrance ramp.

Cody connected a Superplex and went for a cover but Kiss kicked out at two. Jim Ross scolded Cody for a lazy cover and said Cody’s head wasn’t in the game as the champ was arguing with referee Aubrey Edwards. Cody exposed the turnbuckle but wound up getting slammed onto it. Sonny took control and hit a boot to the face. Kiss went for a Clothesline but Cody dodged it and hit the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Cody and Sonny Kiss put on a great match to kick off this week’s show. They kept cutting to Tully Blanchard watching the match in the crowd and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of that. Cody also wrestled the majority of this match as a heel but shared a hug with Sonny after the victory.