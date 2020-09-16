AEW Files Trademarks For Possible New Video Game

AEW has filed for two trademarks possibly related to a potential new video game. According to documents publicly available on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, AEW has filed for terms potentially related to a GM mode in a new game.

The filings are for two terms: “Elite GM” and “All Elite Wrestling General Manager.”

The purposes of the trademarks are listed as:

“Downloadable game software, Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones, Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game programs; Recorded video game software.”

The applications were filed on September 10th.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING: ELITE GENERAL MANAGER

Kenny Omega On AEW Video Game Status

AEW Co-Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke about a possible AEW video game recently in an interview with Venn.

“Yes, we are in production of a video game. We have a lot of creative minds at work at the new video game right now. I think people are going to like it. And I think that what the fans are hoping for is, in fact, going to come to fruition.”

“I’m hoping that it really is sort of a brand new take on something that’s like the No Mercy game of old. So, if you liked WrestleMania 2000, No Mercy, VPW – we are very much hoping to recreate the same feel, the same fun-factor, the same pick-up-and-play ability of those games in the past. So, look forward to that. We are working diligently to give you guys something in the near future.”