The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place on Saturday (November 7, 2020) in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place appears to have been finalized.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston is expected to headline the show. Moxley is a big favorite as he’s listed as -1430 favorite over Kingston, who is placed as a +600 underdog.

Make sure to join us on Saturday for match recaps, and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by AEW.

Full Gear Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley (-1430) vs. Eddie Kingston (+600) – I Quit Match

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (-278) vs. The Young Bucks (+190) – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again

Kenny Omega (-625) vs. Hangman Page (+350) – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)

Matt Hardy (-190) vs. Sammy Guevara (+134) – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle

Orange Cassidy -950 vs. John Silver +500

