Friday, November 6, 2020

AEW Full Gear Betting Odds

The odds are in

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear 2020

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place on Saturday (November 7, 2020) in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place appears to have been finalized.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston is expected to headline the show. Moxley is a big favorite as he’s listed as -1430 favorite over Kingston, who is placed as a +600 underdog. 

Make sure to join us on Saturday for match recaps, and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by AEW. 

Full Gear Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds: 

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley (-1430) vs. Eddie Kingston (+600) – I Quit Match
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (-278) vs. The Young Bucks (+190) – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again
  • Kenny Omega (-625) vs. Hangman Page (+350) – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)
  • Matt Hardy (-190) vs. Sammy Guevara (+134) – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle
  • Orange Cassidy -950 vs. John Silver +500

