AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for Saturday’s (November 7th) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized.

The company has officially announced the main event of this event that takes place from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. and will air on B/R Live, which is Bleacher Report’s streaming service, traditional PPV outlets, and FITE TV in international markets.

This special will be headlined by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston. This show marks the fourth pay-per-view event for All Elite Wrestling in 2020, which features a stacked lineup.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Saturday night Here’s the final card:

AEW Full Gear Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – I Quit Match

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again, Tully Blanchard banned from ringside

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay – Buy In Show

