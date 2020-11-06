Saturday, November 7, 2020

AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

Full Gear is here.

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Ful Gear 2020
AEW Full Gear 2020

The card for Saturday’s (November 7th) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized.

The company has officially announced the main event of this event that takes place from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. and will air on B/R Live, which is Bleacher Report’s streaming service, traditional PPV outlets, and FITE TV in international markets. 

- Advertisement -

This special will be headlined by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston. This show marks the fourth pay-per-view event for All Elite Wrestling in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. 

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Saturday night Here’s the final card:

AEW Full Gear Card

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – I Quit Match
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again, Tully Blanchard banned from ringside
  • Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)
  • Chris Jericho vs. MJF – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle
  • AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver 
  • NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay – Buy In Show

Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

Trending Articles

AEW

Tony Khan on Cody’s TNT Open Challenge Wish List: “There Were Some People That I Didn’t Want on That List”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. Khan would discuss a number of topics on the show involving...
Read more
WWE

WWE Announces The Undertaker Will “Bid His Final Farewell” At Survivor Series

The Undertaker will soon fade into the abyss. The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the 1990...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Details Physical Abuse At The Hands of Alberto Del Rio

As Alberto Del Rio awaits trial for assault and kidnapping charges, his ex-fiance Paige has opened up about physical abuse she suffered...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star No Longer Wanted To Be Part Of Retribution

Last month it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez was quietly removed from Retribution and moved back to the NXT roster.
Read more
WWE

WWE Abandons Brock Lesnar Trademark

The latest development regarding Brock Lesnar is in as the trademark for the former WWE Champion has been canceled. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NJPW

Live Results: NJPW Power Struggle 2020

Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/6): Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley tonight.
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Returns To Action On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rey Mysterio made his return to in-ring action on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.  He did so by battling...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star No Longer Wanted To Be Part Of Retribution

Last month it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez was quietly removed from Retribution and moved back to the NXT roster.
Read more
WWE

Details On WWE’s Planned Feud For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns finds himself in a situation without a title feud on Friday Night SmackDown.  He just wrapped up...
Read more
WWE

WWE Abandons Brock Lesnar Trademark

The latest development regarding Brock Lesnar is in as the trademark for the former WWE Champion has been canceled. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for Saturday’s (November 7th) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized. The company has officially announced the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Details Physical Abuse At The Hands of Alberto Del Rio

As Alberto Del Rio awaits trial for assault and kidnapping charges, his ex-fiance Paige has opened up about physical abuse she suffered...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC