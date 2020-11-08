AEW Full Gear Results: New Champions Crowned, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Full Gear aired tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Thunder Rosa confronted Serena Deeb after she succesfully defended the NWA Women’s Championship during the Buy In.

Full Gear Results

Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay to retain the NWA Women’s World Championship (Buy In) Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page to become #1 contender Orange Cassidy def. John Silver Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s Championship Young Bucks def. FTR to become new AEW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara in the Elite Deletion match MJF def. Chris Jericho Jon Moxley def. Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from Full Gear:

Kenny Omega Is The #1 Contender For The AEW Championship

Kenny Omega battled Hangman Page in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Don Callis joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Hangman refused to shake Omega’s hand and the two locked up in the middle of the ring. Page connected with a couple shoulder tackles and followed it up with a chop to the throat. Kenny sent Page out of the ring with a Hurricanrana. Hangman hopped back in and leveled Omega with a boot to the face. Page followed it up with a Fallaway Slam and Kenny rolled to the ring apron to regroup.

Page hit Omega with a Suplex off the second rope for a near fall. The action spilled outside the ring and Page sent Omega into the barricade. Page tried to do it again but Omega hopped on top of the barricade and connected with a Moonsault. Back in the ring, Omega connected with a slam for a near fall.

Kenny followed it up with another Moonsault off the middle rope for a two count. Hangman battled back and hit Omega with a Clothesline that knocked him to the floor outside the ring. Hangman went for a Crossbody but Omega dodged it and connected with a Dropkick.

Omega flipped onto Hangman outside the ring. Back in the ring, Omega climbed to the top rope and connected with a Dropkick for a two count. Page booted Omega in the face and set up for the Buckshot Lariat. Kenny was ready and countered with a V-Trigger that sent Hangman tumbling to the entrance ramp.

Kenny followed Page out there and Hangman connected with a massive Powerbomb. Hangman hit another Powerbomb and went for the cover but Omega was able to kick out at the last moment. Omega connected with a Snap German Suplex but Hangman popped up and hit a Clothesline for a near fall.

Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Omega ducked under it. Page rolled up Omega but Kenny was able to kick out at the last moment. Kenny hit a Dragon Screw and followed it up with a knee to the face. Omega dodged another Buckshot Lariat and hit Page with a V-Trigger. Omega then planted Hangman with the One Winged Angel. Kenny Omega is the #1 contender for the AEW Championship.

Opinion: I thought this match was awesome and a great way to begin Full Gear. The only complaint I have about this match is that it didn’t go on for another ten minutes.

Orange Cassidy Picked Up A Win

Orange Cassidy battled John Silver tonight at Full Gear.

Match Recap: Cassidy put his hands in his pockets to start off the match. Silver went for a punch but Orange countered into an Arm Drag. Orange put his hands back in his pockets and hit a few lazy kicks. Cassidy leveled Silver with a Dropkick and posed for the crowd.

Silver planted Cassidy with a Body Slam and then ripped the pockets out of Orange’s pants. Cassidy went for a DDT but Silver countered into a Suplex for a two count. Silver went for a Superplex but Cassidy blocked it. Cassidy connected with a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

John Silver hit Cassidy with a few kicks and rolled up Orange for a near fall. Cassidy connected with the Stundog Millionaire but turned around into the Spin Doctor from Silver for a two count. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch and then the Beach Break for the pinfall victory.

Darby Allin Captured The TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin tonight at Full Gear.

Match Recap: Cody controlled the action early and shoved Allin to the corner of the ring. Rhodes flexed and the two wrestlers locked up in the middle of the ring. Cody tripped Allin up and then mockingly offered him a hand. Allin hopped up and slapped Rhodes in the back of the head.

Rhodes rolled out of the ring and had a conversation with Arn Anderson. Allin connected with a Suicide Dive and then made his way to the top rope. Cody brought him down and then launched Darby onto the entrance ramp outside the ring.

Cody hit Allin with an Arm Drag and locked in an Armbar. Darby battled through the pain and got his toe on the ropes to break up the hold. Cody started doing pushups and Arn Anderson flipped out and told Rhodes to focus. Cody went for a Moonsault but Allin was able to get out of the way.

Allin planted Rhodes with a Destroyer for a near fall. Cody and Darby then battled on the turnbuckle. Cody connected with a Cross Rhodes off the top rope and went for the cover but Darby’s arm was under the ropes. Rhodes started climbing up the turnbuckle but Darby locked in a Sleeper Hold.

Cody carried Darby all the way to the top rope and broke the hold with a Back Drop. Allin rolled out of the ring to regroup as Arn Anderson shouted at Darby to stay down. Rhodes hit Allin with a Body Slam for another two count. Cody went for the Disaster Kick but Allin countered into a cover for a near fall.

Allin hit Cody with a Stunner and made his way to the top rope. Darby connected with Coffin Drop and went for the cover but the TNT Champion was able to kick out at two. Cody and Darby traded roll-ups and Allin covered Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion. After the match, Cody presented Darby Allin with the TNT Championship as the crowd chanted “you deserve it!”.

Taz interrupted and said he needs a plastic bag because he is going to vomit. Taz told Darby and Cody to take their “bitch asses” to the back. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks then attacked Rhodes and Allin from behind. Starks leveled Arn Anderson and followed it up with a Spear to Allin. Cage and Starks had a tug of war over the TNT Championship before leaving the ring. Brian Cage slammed on top of a car and was about to slam the car door on his arm but Will Hobbs broke it up.