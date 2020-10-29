AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Matches & Stipulations

The card for AEW Full Gear came into focus during Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

During a sit down interview segment featuring The Young Bucks and FTR, the Bucks announced a stipulation for this tag team ‘dream match.’ If the Bucks are not victorious, they will never challenge for AEW’s tag titles again.

- Advertisement -

Adam “Hangman” Page defeated Wardlow and Kenny Omega defeated Penta El Zero M advanced to advance to the finals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament. The winner of this match at Full Gear.

Cody Rhodes defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match to retain the TNT Championship. Cody will defend the TNT title against Darby Allin. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida answered Nyla Rose’s recent challenge for a title shot. That match was confirmed later in the show.

Finally, the ‘town hall’ summit between MJF and the Inner Circle led to Jericho and MJF agreeing to face each other at the pay-per-view. If MJF wins, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle.

It's official!

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear LIVE on PPV it's @The_MJF vs. @IAmJericho. If MJF wins, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/W4eDCquC3x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

AEW Full Gear Card

The following is the updated card for Full Gear, which takes place Saturday, November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs.Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page (World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals)

TNT Champion Cody vs. Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion)

Plus, Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver is set for the Buy In Pre Show.