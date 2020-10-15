Thursday, October 15, 2020

AEW Full Gear Updated Card, Preview For Next Week’s Dynamite

By Michael Reichlin
AEW Full Gear 2020

All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear, takes place Saturday, November 7th from Jacksonville, Florida. Coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite, the following matches are confirmed for the eveent:

  • Darby Allin challenges for the TNT Championship
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. #1 Contenders, to be determined next week on Dynamite.
  • Finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament

With only three more episodes of Dynamite until Full Gear, we’ll soon know who will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

#1 contender Lance Archer came up short against Jon Moxley on this week’s show. The next two challengers in the AEW rankings are FTW Champion Brian Cage (9-1) and MJF (9-1). Nyla Rose (11-2) is the top ranked woman and could be in line for a title shot as well.

Dynamite Preview (10/21)

The following matches are scheduled for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

  • Chris Jericho & MJF will share a steak dinner, Le Dinner Debonair.
  • #1 Contender 4-Way tag team match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. Dark Order vs. The Butcher & The Blade. The winner challenges FTR at Full Gear.
  • Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be in action

