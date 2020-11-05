Thursday, November 5, 2020

AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Pre-Show Match

Here's the latest card

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Ful Gear 2020
AEW Full Gear 2020

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling made some changes to the Full Gear card. 

Originally, Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver in a singles match was slated to take place on the pre-show portion of the show. 

- Advertisement -

However, AEW President Tony Khan first announced during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that this match had been moved to the main card. On Wednesday evening, Khan later announced that NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay would take place on the pre-show this Saturday night. 

“Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay!”

AEW Full Gear Card

  • AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – I Quit Match
  • AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again
  • Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)
  • Chris Jericho vs. MJF – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle
  • AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
  • AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver 
  • NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay – Buy In Show

Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho.  On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out...
Read more
WWE

Matt Riddle Spoke To Vince McMahon About Heat With Certain People In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently called up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT that included a tag title reign...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Abandons Trademark Registration For “Cody Rhodes”

Cody Rhodes may have just scored a significant victory in the ongoing tug-of-war between him and WWE over various trademarks. WWE has...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/4): Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Full Gear Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear this Saturday. In addition...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Colt Cabana Discusses Working With The Dark Order

All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana has opened up about aligning with the promotion's Dark Order. Joining All Real Wrestling Podcast, Cabana what...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: Le Dinner Debonair Was ‘Sports-Oriented’ and ‘Realistic’

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has opened up about the recent Le Dinner Debonair segment featuring MJF and Inner Circle leader...
Read more
AEW

Cody Cuts Post-Dynamite Promo: ‘It Feels Really Good To Be Cody Rhodes Again’ (VIDEO)

Following the end of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Cody grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd in attendance....
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/4): Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Full Gear Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear this Saturday. In addition...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/4): Ciampa vs. Dream, Blackheart vs. Storm

The November 4, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Read more
WWE

Steve Austin Documentary Planned With ‘The Last Dance’ Producer & WWE

Fans can expect to see a new documentary on the life and career of Steve Austin.  WWE is teaming...
Read more
AEW

AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Pre-Show Match

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling made some changes to the Full Gear card.  Originally, Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Once Considered To Donate Hospital Wing Because Of WWE Angle

Stories about Vince McMahon have been told for years and the latest one comes from a former WWE writer. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC