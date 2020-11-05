AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Pre-Show Match

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling made some changes to the Full Gear card.

Originally, Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver in a singles match was slated to take place on the pre-show portion of the show.

However, AEW President Tony Khan first announced during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that this match had been moved to the main card. On Wednesday evening, Khan later announced that NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay would take place on the pre-show this Saturday night.

“Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay!”

AEW Full Gear Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – I Quit Match

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Young Bucks – If Young Bucks don’t win, they can’t challenge for tag titles again

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page – AEW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals (winner gets title shot)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – If MJF wins, he joins Inner Circle

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay – Buy In Show

