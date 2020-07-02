AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Results: Three Title Matches, Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week

5 Jurassic Express Picked Up A Win

MJF and Wardlow came down to the ring to begin Fyter Fest. Maxwell complained about having to face Jungle Boy again and figured that he would have more fun at home counting his daddy’s money. MJF said he was confused why this match was even happening and then realized it is happening because it is happening because they are in a ratings war. MJF added that AEW expects to get a win because they are leading off with him. Wardlow and MJF faced Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy in a tag team match.

Match Recap: Jungle Boy leveled MJF with a Clothesline but MJF knocked him out of the ring. Wardlow launched Jungle Boy into the ring post and rolled him back inside. MJF and Wardlow took turns beating MJF down before Luchasaurus tagged in. Luchasaurus booted Wardlow in the side of the head and knocked him to the canvas. Wardlow got back and traded punches with Luchasaurus in the middle of the ring.

Luchasaurus connected with another kick to Wardlow’s face and followed it up with a slam. Jungle Boy tagged in and Clothesline MJF to the outside. Jungle Boy hit two Suicide Dives and followed it up with a flip onto MJF before the action returned to the ring. Luchasaurus then hit Wardlow with a massive Senton as an AEW chant broke out.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy hit MJF with a Cutter but Wardlow broke up the cover. Wardlow set up for the F10 but Jungle Boy countered into a Hurricanrana. Wardlow immediately hopped up and leveled Jungle Boy with a Clothesline. Jungle Boy planted MJF with a Destroyer as Marko Stunt tried to hit Wardlow with a Crossbody. He caught him and sent Marko flying onto Jungle Boy outside the ring.

MJF hit Luchasaurus with a low blow and rolled him up but he kicked out at two. Wardlow hit Luchasaurus with a Senton off the top rope but Luchasaurus kicked out once again. MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring but accidentally hit Wardlow. Jungle Boy sent MJF out of the ring and planted Wardlow with a DDT. Luchasaurus then hit Wardlow with a Shooting Star Press for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Fyter Fest started off with an excellent tag team match that once again showed how ridiculously well MJF and Jungle Boy work together. I’m looking forward to watching many more matches between those two in the years to come.