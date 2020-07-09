AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Results: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Title Match

5 Omega & Page Are Still The Tag Team Champions

Omega and Page defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen). Matt Hardy accompanied Private Party to the ring.

Match Recap: Quen and Omega locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Kenny took control and stomped on Marq in the corner of the ring. Quen battled back with a Dropkick to Page and Omega. Marq hit Kenny with a couple chops and tagged in Isiah Kassidy.

Isiah planted Omega with a DDT as Hangman brought Marq out of the ring. Hangman Powerbombed Quen onto the crowd outside the ring. Kassidy then hit Hangman with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Cannonball onto the crowd. The action returned to the ring and the champs took control once again.

Hangman connected with a German Suplex but was then knocked out of the ring. Private Party planted Kenny with a double Spanish Fly for a near fall. Omega hit Kassidy with a chop but Isiah shrugged it off and connected with a Backbreaker for a two count. Hangman tagged in and Powerbombed Quen on top of Kassidy in the middle of the ring. Page and Omega then hit Kassidy with the Last Call for the pinfall victory. Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega are still AEW Tag Team Champions.