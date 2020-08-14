AEW Has Interest In Signing Impact Wrestling Star

Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page will become a free agent soon and will have some leverage thanks to AEW.

Wrestletalk reports that his contract with Impact is set to expire on Thursday, December 31. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether he is negotiating a new contract. What is known is that it was noted he has interest from other promotions.

- Advertisement -

AEW just so happens to be one of those promotions, but there’s also no word on whether the two sides have started talking just yet.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has stated in a past Q&A that he’d be interested in bringing “All Ego” to AEW.

Page first appeared in Impact back in November 2017. He has also worked for promotions such as ROH and EVOLVE among others. He is currently in a tag team with Josh Alexander, known as The North.

Their historic Impact Tag Team Titles reign recently came to an end after holding them for 380-days.

It happened when they lost the straps to the returning Motor City Machine Guns on the post-Slammiversary edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.