AEW Has Surprises In The Works, Creative Changes Coming For The FTW Title?

We have a few more highlights from the media call that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted on Thursday to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Khan discussed some title-related plans AEW has in the works, and surprises that will be revealed soon.

* Khan said he believes Saturday’s All Out event will be some of AEW’s strongest work. He’s really excited for big things that are coming over the next week, including Wednesday’s post-PPV Dynamite episode, but he couldn’t provide further details because it would spoil All Out.

- Advertisement -

He also said AEW has more surprises planned for the coming weeks, and he’s excited about those as well.

* Khan was asked about Chris Jericho’s recent comments on how Brian Cage’s FTW Title really means nothing in the company like other titles do. Khan said the FTW Title has not been booked like other titles in AEW, but he’s been working on a different kind of project that he’s excited about.

He noted that he feels great about Cage and the FTW Title, and while AEW hasn’t established that title yet, they have a lot in store for it and he’s excited for what’s to come.

You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments on the Brock Lesnar/AEW rumors, which AEW PPV did better than WrestleMania 36, and more.

You can click here for Khan’s comments on the NWA/AEW relationship, PAC being away from the company, and more.