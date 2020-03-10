AEW Issues Statement Regarding Coronavirus Disease

All Elite Wrestling has issued a statement addressing the COVID-19 Coronavirus disease that has the entire world on high alert.

As of this writing (3/10/20), AEW live events are moving forward as scheduled. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will use the guidance of government officials and health organizations to determine if any changes are necessary.

Please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to learn more about how you can keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19.

Here is the official word from AEW:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

?All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.