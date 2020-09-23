Wednesday, September 23, 2020

AEW Late Night Dynamite Special Viewership, Cracks Top 10 On Cable

A late-night version of AEW was a success

By Andrew Ravens
Late Night Dynamite
AEW Late Night Dynamite

AEW aired its one-hour Late Night Dynamite special and pulled in impressive viewership numbers. 

The show, which aired after midnight on the east coast Tuesday night on TNT after game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals, averaged 585,000 viewers.

- Advertisement -

It also cracked the top 10 of the top 150 shows on cable for the night as it ranked ninth and did a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo. On the flip side, the NBA game, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, did 4.828 million viewers, topping all of cable and finishing third overall for the night. 

The post-game show also did 1.743 million viewers on TNT as Dynamite started nearly an hour after the game ended. The men 18-49 was AEW’s strongest demo for the show as it did a 0.35 rating and was tied for seventh overall on cable.

These numbers for the AEW special do match the rating that WWE NXT did back on September 1st. That NXT episode didn’t go up against competition with AEW on a Tuesday night that was in prime time. The AEW special also beat the 0.22 rating that NXT  did the following Tuesday. 

Obviously, NXT didn’t have a lead-in from an NBA game that AEW had. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this...
Read more
Wrestling News

Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

Joseph Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. He was a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns To Debut New Gear & Entrance Music

Roman Reigns will debut new ring gear and entrance music this Sunday at Clash of Champions. Reigns noted during a recent Facebook...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Says He’d Be Honored To Put Roman Reigns Over At WrestleMania

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he'd be honored to wrestle Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania. The Rock recently...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Core Members Revealed, WWE Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Roman Reigns Reacts To The Rock’s Comments About Possible WrestleMania Match

Roman Reigns has given his public reaction to the comments made by The Rock regarding a potential match.  The...
Read more
AEW

Brian Cage Says He’s Sick, Deletes Social Media Post

Brian Cage mentioned on social media that he’s not feeling well just hours after AEW announced the cancelation of the main event...
Read more
AEW

AEW Late Night Dynamite Special Viewership, Cracks Top 10 On Cable

AEW aired its one-hour Late Night Dynamite special and pulled in impressive viewership numbers.  The show, which aired after...
Read more
WWE

Miro Explains Why He’s Not Bitter About WWE Release

Miro did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE departure.  Earlier this year due to budget cuts...
Read more
AEW

Lance Archer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Jon Moxley Reacts

All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Murderhawk Monster posted a message on social...
Read more
WWE

Eric Bischoff Talks Why He “Didn’t Really Like” WarGames

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently discussed one of the company's most iconic match types. War Games began in National Wrestling Alliance...
Read more
WWE

John Cena To Star In ‘Peacemaker’ Animated Series On HBO Max

John Cena has signed on to star in a new animated comedy headed to HBO's new streaming network, HBO Max.
Read more
AEW

Ryback Talks Potential In-Ring Return, Heading To AEW?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed his ongoing stem cell treatment and potential return to the ring. The Big Guy addressed his...
Read more
Impact

Rich Swann & Eric Young Hype Bound For Glory Main Event

Rich Swann and Eric Young were both guests on the Impact Press Pass yesterday. The media session was streamed over Facebook Live....
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Preview: Big 6-Man Tag, TNT Title Match, Miro Debuts

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The following matches are confirmed for tonight's...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/23: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Removed From Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings and the big news this week is that former AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (9/22): Cameo Celebrities Support #Heath4Impact

Impact Wrestling continued its build to Bound for Glory on October 24th last night. Would you believe it if we said that...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC