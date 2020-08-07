AEW Loses Big Supporter At WarnerMedia After Company Restructuring

AEW has lost a major supporter at WarnerMedia as Kevin Reilly is gone from the company.

The Hollywood Reporter reported today that his departure is due to a major restructuring under newly-installed CEO Jason Kilar. Per the report, the series of moves will prioritize HBO Max and streamline Warner’s content operations.

Kilar has decided to combine content studios and programming across Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, TruTV, HBO, and HBO Max under one banner, which is the newly-created Studios & Networks Group.

The group will oversee all WarnerMedia TV series and film development, production and programming.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Twitter wrote, “This news is gigantic. Can’t express how big. Reilly was the one who greenlit AEW, really was the guy who was a large part of why there is an AEW.”

Reilly was a big factor in AEW getting their TNT TV deal. Before his departure, he had worked as the Content Chief at WarnerMedia, and as the President of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

AEW had been set to introduce a third hour of programming to WarnerMedia, but hasn’t happened yet and there’s no word yet on how Reilly’s dismissal might impact AEW on the network.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has gone on record in the past that the idea of bringing back wrestling to the company started when he and Reilly meeting at a party in Los Angeles where Khan pitched the idea.