AEW & NXT Viewership Down Against VP Debate

Viewership data is in for the October 7th editions of AEW on TNT and NXT on the USA Network.

Both shows were down this week due to the Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and candidate Kamala Harris. The debate drew over 50 million viewers across various network and cable channels.

- Advertisement -

Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 753,000 viewers, 0.31 rating (19th on cable for the night)

753,000 viewers, 0.31 rating (19th on cable for the night) NXT: 639,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (56th on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 in the key demo.

Dynamite viewership was down 113,000 viewers from last week, although the demo was only down .02. It was the lowest viewership for AEW since July 8th.

NXT fell by 93,000 viewers and .03 in the demo, the lowest since August 12th.

You can find full results and our takeaways from both shows below: