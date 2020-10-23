AEW Officially Signs Indie Star

All Elite Wrestling or AEW has officially signed indie wrestler Serpentico to a contract after his many appearances for the company, confirms a new report from Inside The Ropes

The high flying star spoke to the site himself and confirmed the news of his signing with the promotion. He said that he is beyond grateful to work for a company that cares about people that work for them:

“SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I’m playing favorites because I work for the company now but I’m beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home.”

The star also known as Jon Cruz continued by saying that everyone at the company has been very welcoming and you can go to anyone for advice.

Serpentico made his AEW debut back in March. He has been a regular for AEW Dark since then and has made a number of appearances on Dynamite too.

The newest AEW star has already made his PPV debut for the promotion as well and he faced Joey Janela in a singles match at the All Out Buy-In.