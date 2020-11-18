Wednesday, November 18, 2020

AEW Officially Signs Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal is officially All Elite.

By Ian Carey

Matt Sydal is All Elite. AEW recently announced they have officially signed the 37-year-old. Sydal debuted for the promotion back in September. He was the “Joker” in the 21-person Casino Battle Royale match.

Sydal has since performed in 8 matches for the promotion. He currently holds on 0-3 record on Dynamite, having dropped matches to Eddie Kingston, Brian Cage, and Shawn Spears. Sydal has a 5-0 record on AEW Dark. He’s defeated Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Sonny Kiss, Shawn Dean, and Lee Johnson on that show.

- Advertisement -

Sydal is a former WWE tag-team champion under the name Evan Bourne. He teamed with Kofi Kingston as Air Boom in 2011. Along with Ricochet, Sydal is a 2x IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag-team champion and they won the Super Junior Tag League in 2015. He is also a former NEVER Openweight 6-man tag-team champion in NJPW with Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima.

Sydal is also a former X-Division Champion in Impact Wrestling and won the Grand Championship in the promotion once as well.

Sydal botched a shooting star press during his AEW debut at All Out. He took to Twitter to comment on what happened.

“Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out,” Sydal Tweeted

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Designed Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Sasha Banks is having a good month so far. 2 weeks ago, she retained the Smackdown Women's title against Bayley on Smackdown...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Pat McAfee Is So Effective in NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Pat McAfee and his ongoing NXT run. McAfee...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Post Pandemic and Live Events

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former WWE Champion and RAW Superstar discussed a number of...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Preview: The League Returns, Double Main Event

MLW Fusion is back. After a seven month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, #TheRestart is finally upon us.
Read more
AEW

AEW Officially Signs Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal is All Elite. AEW recently announced they have officially signed the 37-year-old. Sydal debuted for the promotion back in September....
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Details How Jon Favreau Approached Her For The Mandalorian

In addition to being the Smackdown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is now starring on the hit show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian on...
Read more
AEW

Get To Know Top Flight Before Their AEW Dynamite Debut Against The Young Bucks

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will see the national television debut of Top Flight, the popular independent tag team comprised of Darius Martin (Air...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 11/17: Rascalz Farewell Show

Impact Wrestling 11/17 was the first show since Saturday's Turning Point event. It was also the final show for the Rascalz, who...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC