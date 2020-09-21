AEW Officially Signs Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Deeb had been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before being furloughed and eventually let go by the company this spring.

Deeb debuted for AEW on the September 2nd edition of Dynamite. She was defeated by NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa on the show. It was her first official match since the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

Deeb was a member of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society in 2010. After her head was shaved, Deeb was released from the company that same year. It was reported that Deeb was actually released from WWE for not adhering to her straight-edge gimmick in public.

After being released by WWE in 2010, she began competing for promotions such as SHIMMER while also working as a yoga instructor. In 2017, she was brought back to the company to perform in the Mae Young Classic. She was then hired as a coach in 2018 before being furloughed and eventually let go this spring.

AEW announced Deeb’s signing today on social media:

Deeb gave an interview to Newsday in 2011 and spoke about her time in the Straight Edge Society.

“I don’t really know what was going on in their minds, in my bosses’ minds, during my time in WWE. I think that the plans were there to eventually have me break out and be in the ring. But the role that I played on television, that wasn’t part of it…