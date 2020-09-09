AEW Officially Signs Tay Conti

All Elite Wrestling has officially signed former NXT roster member, Tay Conti to a contract. Conti competed in the recent AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup as Anna Jay’s partner. They defeated Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew in the 1st round. In the second round, they would lose to the eventual tournament winners Ivelisse and Diamante.

Ever since teaming with the Dark Order’s Anna Jay, Brodie Lee’s faction has been attempting to recruit Conti into their ranks.

Conti was released from her NXT contract back in April. AEW announced Conti’s signing on Twitter today:

Conti has yet to publicly comment on her signing:

I want sushi ? — TAY CONTI (@TayConti_) September 9, 2020

The 25-year-old signed with WWE in 2016 and reported to the WWE Performance Center. She was eliminated in the 1st round of the Mae Young Classic the following year. She would make her NXT television debut in October of 2017.

Conti spoke about her release from WWE in a YouTube video she posted shortly after.

“As you guys know, I don’t work for WWE anymore. I was with the company for 2 and a half years or so, a little bit more I guess. Honestly, it was the most crazy and amazing opportunity of my whole life. I will always be grateful because WWE changed my life, and for the better. I came here to US and I had no English, I had no idea what wrestling was before.”