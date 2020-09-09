Wednesday, September 9, 2020

AEW Officially Signs Tay Conti

AEW has singed Tay Conti.

By Ian Carey
Tay Conti - AEW

All Elite Wrestling has officially signed former NXT roster member, Tay Conti to a contract. Conti competed in the recent AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup as Anna Jay’s partner. They defeated Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew in the 1st round. In the second round, they would lose to the eventual tournament winners Ivelisse and Diamante.

Ever since teaming with the Dark Order’s Anna Jay, Brodie Lee’s faction has been attempting to recruit Conti into their ranks.

- Advertisement -

Conti was released from her NXT contract back in April. AEW announced Conti’s signing on Twitter today:

Conti has yet to publicly comment on her signing:

AEW Signs Tay Conti

The 25-year-old signed with WWE in 2016 and reported to the WWE Performance Center. She was eliminated in the 1st round of the Mae Young Classic the following year. She would make her NXT television debut in October of 2017.

Conti spoke about her release from WWE in a YouTube video she posted shortly after.

“As you guys know, I don’t work for WWE anymore. I was with the company for 2 and a half years or so, a little bit more I guess. Honestly, it was the most crazy and amazing opportunity of my whole life. I will always be grateful because WWE changed my life, and for the better. I came here to US and I had no English, I had no idea what wrestling was before.”

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/7): McIntyre Attacks Orton, Street Fight, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Dominik battled Murphy in a Street Fight in this week's...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Suffers Possible Injury During Monday Night RAW

It appears that an abrupt ending to a match during Monday’s episode of RAW was due to an injury suffered by Ivar. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Paul Heyman’s Role With WWE Creative

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of WWE RAW earlier this summer. Heyman has since returned as an...
Read more
AEW

Rey Mysterio Turned Down Huge Contract Offer From AEW To Stay With WWE

Up until recently, Rey Mysterio was deciding whether or not he would be staying with WWE.  The two sides...
Read more
Wrestling News

Injury Update On Ivar

Last night on WWE RAW, Viking Raider Ivar was injured during an 8-man tag-team match. Ivar landed a dive through the ropes...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Officially Signs Tay Conti

All Elite Wrestling has officially signed former NXT roster member, Tay Conti to a contract. Conti competed in the recent AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/8: Rich Swann Returns To Confront Eric Young

Impact Wrestling presented a big show last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The show featured a match for the Impact Tag...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/9: Lance Archer Claims #1 Contender Spot

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite. Lance Archer is now the newly top-ranked contender for Jon...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole On How The Undisputed Era Would Do On The Main Roster

Since 2017, The Undisputed Era has been dominating NXT. At one point, the faction held the NXT, North American, and Tag-Team Championships...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Reveals 2020 G1 Climax Participants

The G1 Climax tournament this year will begin on September 19th, 2020 in Osaka. New Japan Pro Wrestling has just released the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eve Torres Reveals She & Her Husband Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Eve Torres noted on Instagram recently that her family returned home early from vacation due to her husband, Rener Gracie, testing positive...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon: Vince McMahon ‘Listens To The Fans’

Stephanie McMahon recently explained how her father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, "listens to the fans" during an interview with Gary...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Talks About Recent WWE Tenure, AJ Styles In TNA

Former SmackDown Executive Director and WCW President Eric Bischoff has opened up about his recent stint working for WWE. 
Read more
NWA

Ken Anderson Reflects On Being Told ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’ In WWE

National Wrestling Alliance's Ken Anderson has reflected on a disagreement he had with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon during his time...
Read more
Impact

Heath Slater Claims Several WWE Superstars Are Interested In Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has claimed other WWE Superstars want to join him in Impact Wrestling during an interview with TV...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks On Evolution 2: ‘We’ve Been Waiting For It And I Know The Fans Want It’

Sasha Banks has commented on the possibility of WWE eventually hosting an Evolution 2 pay-per-view during an interview on D-Von Dudley's podcast,...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole Addresses Finish To NXT Championship Iron Man Match

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole has addressed the criticisms some lobbied at the cliffhanger ending to the recent NXT Championship Iron Man...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC