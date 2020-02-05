AEW Provides “Medical Update” On Awesome Kong

All Elite Wrestling has provided a "medical update" on Awesome Kong following the assault she received from Mel and Luther during AEW: Dark.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has provided an update on Awesome Kong’s “medical condition” following an attack from her Nightmare Collective cohorts, Mel and Luther. This attack took place during this week’s episode of AEW: Dark, which is available to watch on their YouTube channel. Taking to Twitter, AEW shared an update on Kong’s alleged “serious injuries.”

“Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action.”

Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action. pic.twitter.com/3lELXkbrOK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 5, 2020

The incident took place after Mel’s loss to Hikaru Shida. Kong confronted Mel over the loss only to be attacked. She was held in place by Luther as Mel assaulted her. She was then sent through a barrier, with the attack continuing until Mel delivered a leg drop onto her on the steel steps.

It is speculated that AEW has done this angle in order to write Awesome Kong off of television so she can film the final season of Netflix’s pro wrestling drama series, GLOW. It’s worth noting that, although this is the currently believed reason, it has yet to be confirmed.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place on February 29, 2020, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.