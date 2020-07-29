AEW Rankings (7/29): MJF, Dark Order & Nyla Rose Top Their Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW Rankings for the week of Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

We are now less than six weeks out from the All Out pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, September 5th. With Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen in the rear view mirror, expect these rankings to have big implications on the championship matches we’ll see at the PPV.

The following are this week’s rankings for AEW’s three divisions. Win/loss records displayed are for this year.

Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (16-1)

MJF held on to the top spot this week. He will be holding a State of the Industry Address tonight on Dynamite and is the frontrunner to be Jon Moxley’s opponent at All Out. This week’s Top 5 rankings are unchanged from last week.

Top 5 Rankings:

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (10-1) Brian Cage (6-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) Darby Allin (7-4)

Women’s Singles Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

Abadon enters the Top 5 women’s rankings this week. She bumps out Kris Statlander, who is out of action and will soon undergo surgery to repair an ACL tear.

Top 5 Rankings:

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (5-3) Penelope Ford (5-4) Dr. Britt Baker (4-4) Abadon (2-1)

Tag Team Division:

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (10-0)

This week’s tag team rankings are very similar to last week’s. The Young Bucks swapped places with the Jurassic Express after their victory over Butcher & Blade last week on Dynamite. The Dark Order challenges for the AEW tag team championships tonight on Dynamite.

Top 5 Rankings: