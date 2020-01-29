AEW Rankings For 1/29/20 Released

AEW rankings for January 29th, 2020 have been released. The promotion releases new rankings every Wednesday morning now though its official social media channels.

AEW Men’s Single’s Division

There was no change at all this week in the single’s division rankings. Moxley defeated PAC this week, Omega won the tag titles with Page and neither Cody or Guevara competed.

Le Champion: Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley (3-0) PAC (1-1) Cody (1-0) Kenny Omega (0-0) Sammy Guevara (2-1)

AEW Women’s Single’s Division

Britt Baker and Awesome Kong swapped places this week with Baker taking the #4 spot and Kong dropping to #5. Baker picked up a win on Dynamite last week over Priscilla Kelly before blasting Tony Schiavone in a post-match promo.

Nyla Rose defeated Shanna in a tables match which aired on Dark this week though was taped on 1/21/20.

Champion: Riho

Nyla Rose (1-1) Hikaru Shida (0-1) Kris Statlander (0-1) Britt Baker (1-1) (+1) Awesome Kong (1-0) (-1)

AEW Tag Team Division

The only change to the tag team rankings this week is the former champions SCU dropping to the #1 spot after Omega and Page took the titles away from them.

The Dark Order won a match on Dark this week though as with the match between Shanna and Rose, it was actually taped on 1/21/20.

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page