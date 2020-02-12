AEW Rankings For 2/12/20 Released

New AEW rankings have been released.

By
Ian Carey
-
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling releases new rankings every Wednesday. The rankings for this week have been released as the promotion prepares for tonight’s episode of Dynamite from Austin, Texas.

AEW Rankings 2/12/20

Men’s Singles Division

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

  1. Jon Moxley (4-0)
  2. Cody Rhodes (2-0)
  3. PAC (1-1)
  4. Kenny Omega (0-0)
  5. Kip Sabian (3-1) (previously unranked)

The only movement in the men’s singles division rankings this week sees Kip Sabian move into the top-5 as a result of his victory over Joey Janela on Dynamite last week. Sabian knocks Sammy Guevara out of the rankings as a result. Jon Moxley picked up a win over Ortiz this week. Kenny Omega was on the losing side of an 8-man tag while PAC had the week off. Cody didn’t wrestle this week but rather faced 10 lashes from MJF.

Women’s Single’s Division

Champion: Riho (3-0)

  1. Nyla Rose (2-1)
  2. Hikaru Shida (2-1)
  3. Kris Statlander (0-1)
  4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-0) (previously unranked)
  5. Britt Baker (1-2) (-1)

Awesome Kong drops out of the rankings this week. Yuka Sakazaki moves into the #4 position as a result of her victory over #5 Britt Baker, though she also lost a tooth in the process. Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima in a non-title match on Dark last night. Hikaru Shida also picked up a win over Cassandra Golden on Dark.

Men’s Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page (3-0)

  1. Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (SCU) (2-1)
  2. Matt & Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) (1-1)
  3. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson (The Dark Order) (2-0) (+1)
  4. Santana & Ortiz (Proud and Powerful) (0-1) (-1)
  5. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix (The Lucha Bros) (0-1) (previously unranked)

Last night on AEW Dark, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson picked up a victory over Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt that helped them move up one spot in the rankings this week. SCU picked up a victory over the Best Friends which knocked Trent and Chuck Taylor out of the rankings. The Lucha Bros teamed with the Butcher and the Blade successfully in 8-man action which helped them land back in the rankings this week.

Subscribe to SEScoops on YouTube: Help us get to 1,000 subs!