AEW Rankings For 2/19/20 Released

AEW updates its rankings for each division every Wednesday. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite will take place in Atlanta and feature the first-ever steel cage match in the promotion when Cody faces Wardlow.

Here are this week’s AEW rankings:

AEW Men’s Rankings

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

Jon Moxley (5-0) Cody Rhodes (2-0) PAC (1-1) Kenny Omega (0-0) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (2-0) (previously unranked)

The only movement in the men’s single’s rankings this week saw MJF re-enter the rankings. MJF defeated Jungle Boy this week to go to 2-0 in 2020. Kip Sabian drops out of the rankings this week. Sabian did not wrestle on Dynamite or Dark this week.

Jon Moxley defeated Santana and Kenny Omega wrestled in a tag title match with Page this week. Cody, Jericho, and PAC all had the week off from in-ring competition.

AEW Women’s Rankings

Women’s Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1)

Riho (3-1) (-1) Kris Statlander (1-1) (+1) Hikaru Shida (2-1) (-1) Yuka Sakazaki (1-0) Britt Baker (1-2)

The biggest change in the rankings this week takes place at the top of the women’s division. Nyla Rose defeated Riho to become the new AEW Women’s Champion this week. Former champion Riho drops to the #1 position.

Kris Statlander moves up one spot this week after defeating Diamante on Dark. She moves past Hikaru Shida for the #2 spot after Shida had the week off from in-ring competition. Britt Baker didn’t wrestle this week, opting instead to insult Tony Schiavone. Yuka Sakazaki was not on the show this week after having a tooth knocked out by Baker last week.

AEW Men’s Tag Team Rankings

Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page

The Young Bucks (2-1) (+1) SCU (2-2) (-1) The Dark Order (2-0) Proud and Powerful (0-1) The Lucha Bros (0-1)

SCU drops one spot this week after losing to the tag champs Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in a title match to kick off Dynamite. The Young Bucks were victorious over Peter Avalon and QT Marshall on Dark.

The Best Friends defeated the Hybrid2 on Dark but it was not enough to put them back in the rankings this week. The Dark Order, Proud and Powerful, and the Lucha Bros all had the week off from in-ring competition.