AEW Rankings Released For 2/26/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for February 26th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

Jon Moxley (6-0) Cody Rhodes (3-0) PAC (1-1) Kenny Omega (0-0) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (2-0)

There were no changes in the men’s single’s rankings this week. Cody defeated Wardlow in a steel cage match on Dynamite. Moxley defeated Jeff Cobb to maintain his ranking as well. Omega competed in tag action this week and PAC and MJF had the week off from in-ring competition.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (3-1)

Kris Statlander (2-1) (+1) Riho (3-1) (-1) Hikaru Shida (2-1) Yuka Sakazaki (1-0) Britt Baker (1-2)

Kris Statlander moves up to the #1 position with her win over Shanna on Dynamite. That match was the only one to take place in the division this week. Riho, Shida, and Sakazaki had the week off from in-ring competition. Baker didn’t wrestle this week either but did manage to bring Tony Schiavone a Starbucks cup with his name on it.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page (5-0)

The Young Bucks (2-1) SCU (2-2) The Dark Order (3-0) Proud and Powerful (0-1) The Best Friends (2-2)

There was no change in the tag team rankings this week but multiple important tag team matches took place in the division. Page and Omega successfully defended their titles against the Lucha Bros and the Young Bucks won a tag team battle royal to earn a shot against the champs at Revolution.

On AEW Dark this week, the Dark Order picked up a victory over Strong Hearts to maintain their ranking. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall also picked up a victory over Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon as Tully Blanchard continues to look for a tag partner for Spears.