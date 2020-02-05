AEW Rankings For 2/5/20 Released

All Elite Wrestling has released its newest rankings. The promotion unveils its top-5 rankings in the men’s, women’s, and tag-team divisions every Wednesday. Here are this week’s rankings:

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Cyq6ntW6dt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 5, 2020

AEW Men’s Single’s Division

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

Jon Moxley (3-0) Cody Rhodes (2-0) (+1) PAC (1-1) (-1) Kenny Omega (0-0) Sammy Guevara (2-1)

The only movement in the men’s single’s rankings this week saw Cody Rhodes pass PAC for the #2 spot. Cody defeated Kip Sabian this week on Dynamite while PAC had the week off.

AEW Women’s Single’s Division

Women’s Champion: Riho (2-0)

Nyla Rose (2-1) Hikaru Shida (1-1) Kris Statlander (0-1) Britt Baker (1-1) Awesome Kong (1-0)

There was no movement in the women’s division rankings this week. Shida defeated Mel on Dark this week and Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole on Dynamite. Champion Riho recently teamed with Kenny Omega and defeated Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford on the Jericho Cruise.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page

Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (SCU) (1-1) The Young Bucks (1-1) (+1) Proud and Powerful (0-1) (-1) The Dark Order (1-0) The Best Friends (1-1) (previously unranked)

SCU maintain their #1 ranking after defeating the Hybrid2 on Dynamite last week. The Young Bucks moved up one spot after defeating the Butcher and the Blade. Santana and Ortiz drop down one spot despite being victorious along with Chris Jericho against Darby Allin and Private Party last week.

The Best Friends re-enter the rankings after picking up a win on Dark. The Lucha Bros fall out of the rankings this week as a result.