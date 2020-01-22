AEW Rankings For Week Ending 1/22/20

All Elite Wrestling has announced the latest set of AEW Rankings for the week ending Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

These rankings are for the following divisions – men’s, women’s, and tag team.

The updated standings come after the results of Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode. The way it works is the talent will be listed in rankings by their match records but doesn’t include the champions.

Hikaru Shida fell from the #1 spot in the women’s rankings as she was surpassed by Nyla Rose.

The other change was in the tag team division that saw Kenny Omega & Adam Page become the #1 contenders after winning a big match on last week’s Dynamite episode to earn a championship match on Wednesday’s show that was taped on Tuesday night. Omega and Page will challenge AEW Tag Team Champions SCU for the straps.

AEW Rankings

The rankings will be updated each week. You can see the rankings here:

AEW Rankings (Men’s):

Jon Moxley (2-0, 7-1-1) Pac (1-0, 6-4-1) Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) Kenny Omega (0-0, 12-5) Sammy Guevara (2-1, 6-7)

AEW Rankings (Tag Teams):

Kenny Omega & Adam Page 2-0 Santana & Ortiz: 0-1 The Young Bucks: 0-1 The Dark Order (1-0) Lucha Bros: 0-1

AEW Rankings (Women’s):

Nyla Rose (1-1, 5-4) Hikaru Shida (0-1, 5-4) Kris Statlander (0-1, 4-3) Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) Britt Baker (0-1, 7-5)

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Title Match, PAC vs. Moxley