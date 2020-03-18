AEW Rankings For Week Ending 3/18/20

All Elite Wrestling has announced the latest set of AEW Rankings for the week ending Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The updated standings come after the results of Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode. These rankings are for the following divisions – men’s, women’s, and tag team.

The way the rankings work is the talent will be listed in rankings by their match records but doesn’t include the champions. It also helps fans keep an eye on the current push of certain wrestlers as they work their way up the ladder to an eventual title shot in their divisions.

Cody passed PAC to reach the fourth spot in the men’s rankings while former AEW Women’s Champion Riho has dropped to fifth in the women’s division. Finally, Private Party moved past Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the tag team division.

AEW Rankings

The rankings will be next week. You can see the rankings here:

AEW Rankings (Men’s):

Chris Jericho (0-1) MJF (3-0) Kenny Omega (1-0) Cody (4-1) PAC (3-2)

AEW Rankings (Women’s):

Hikaru Shida (4-1) Kris Statlander (2-2) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2) Riho (3-2)

AEW Rankings (Tag Teams):

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) SCU (2-3) Best Friends (3-2) Private Party (2-1)

