AEW Rankings Released For 3/11/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for March 11th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0)

Chris Jericho (0-1) MJF (3-0) Kenny Omega (1-0) PAC (3-2) (+1) Cody Rhodes (3-1) (-1)

The only movement in the men’s single’s division this week saw PAC move up to the #4 spot after defeating Chuck Taylor. MJF and Cody didn’t compete this week. Kenny Omega is on the shelf with an injured hand so he didn’t compete this week either. Jericho picked up a win in the main event of Dynamite as he and Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin. Jon Moxley was supposed to be Allin’s partner but was attacked pre-match by the Inner Circle.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (4-1) Riho (3-1) Kris Statlander (2-2) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2)

There was no movement in the women’s rankings this week. Big Swole picked up a win over Leva Bates on Dynamite this week so she might have earned some votes but still sits outside the top-5. Hikaru Shida defeated Abadon this week on Dark to retain her #1 ranking.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-0) SCU (2-3) Best Friends (3-2) Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (1-0) (previously unranked)

Private Party falls out of the top-5 rankings this week. They picked up a win on Dark against Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss but Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) crack the rankings after their win over Darby Allin & Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite, although Moxley never did make it to the match.

The Dark Order lost in 8-man tag action this week to SCU and Colt Cabana but that doesn’t count to their 2-on-2 record. Jurassic Express picked up a win on Dark as well over Kip Sabian and Peter Avalon but still sit outside the top-5.