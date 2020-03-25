AEW Rankings Released For 3/25/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for March 25th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (7-0)

Chris Jericho (0-1) MJF (3-0) Cody Rhodes (4-1) (+1) Jake Hager (3-0) (previously unranked) Kenny Omega (1-0) (-2)

Cody Rhodes moved up one spot this week in the rankings. He was on the losing end of the 6-man tag on Dynamite along with Matt Jackson and Hangman Page. They lost to Jake Hager and Sanatana & Ortiz. Cody benefits from Kenny Omega dropping 2 spots in the rankings this week.

PAC dropped out of the rankings this week after being ranked #5 last week. He was scheduled to team with the Death Triangle but wasn’t on the show and might not be for some time now. Omega is out with an injured hand and dropped 2 places in the rankings as well.

Jake Hager also finds himself in the rankings this week. He made short work of Joe Alonzo on Dark.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (5-1) Kris Statlander (2-3) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2) Riho (3-3)

There was no movement in the women’s rankings this week but Hikaru Shida certainly solidified herself as the top contender in the division. She defeated Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander, and Riho in a fatal 4-way match this week. Former champion Riho has been sliding down the rankings in recent weeks, and her loss to Penelope Ford last week on Dark is a key contributor to her drop.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) SCU (2-3) Lucha Bros (1-2) (previously unranked) Best Friends (3-2) (-1)

The only movement in the tag division this week saw the Lucha Bros re-enter the rankings at #4. They defeated the Best Friends on Dynamite, who subsequently dropped one spot in the rankings this week and are now at #5. Private Party didn’t wrestle this week and they fell out of the top-5 rankings as a result.