AEW Rankings Released For 3/4/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for March 4th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho (0-1) (-1) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (3-0) (+3) Kenny Omega (1-0) (+1) Cody Rhodes (3-1) (-2) PAC (2-2) (-2)

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion and Chris Jericho drops to the top contender spot as a result. MJF’s victory over Cody at Revolution saw him jump 3 spots to the #2 spot, which is his highest-ranking yet. Cody drops two spots for the loss. PAC dropped 2 spots for his loss to Omega in an Ironman match on last week’s Dynamite.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (3-1) (+2) Riho (3-1) Kris Statlander (2-2) (-2) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2)

Nyla Rose successfully defended the title against Kris Statlander at Revolution. Shida won a fatal 4-way against Big Swole, Shanna, and Yuka Sakazaki last week on Dynamite to see her jump up 2 spots to the #1 contender position.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) (+2) The Young Bucks (2-2) (-1) SCU (2-3) (-1) The Best Friends (3-2) (+1) Private Party (1-0) (previously unranked)

The Young Bucks drop one spot after losing a tag title match against Omega and Page. Dark Order picked up the win over SCU on the Buy-In which saw them jump two spots this week. The Best Friends defeated the Butcher and the Blade on Dynamite and jumped one spot in the rankings this week.