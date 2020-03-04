AEW Rankings Released For 3/4/20

AEW has released new rankings for the week.

Ian Carey
AEW has released its weekly rankings for March 4th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

  1. Chris Jericho (0-1) (-1)
  2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (3-0) (+3)
  3. Kenny Omega (1-0) (+1)
  4. Cody Rhodes (3-1) (-2)
  5. PAC (2-2) (-2)

Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion and Chris Jericho drops to the top contender spot as a result. MJF’s victory over Cody at Revolution saw him jump 3 spots to the #2 spot, which is his highest-ranking yet. Cody drops two spots for the loss. PAC dropped 2 spots for his loss to Omega in an Ironman match on last week’s Dynamite.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

  1. Hikaru Shida (3-1) (+2)
  2. Riho (3-1)
  3. Kris Statlander (2-2) (-2)
  4. Yuka Sakazaki (1-1)
  5. Britt Baker (2-2)

Nyla Rose successfully defended the title against Kris Statlander at Revolution. Shida won a fatal 4-way against Big Swole, Shanna, and Yuka Sakazaki last week on Dynamite to see her jump up 2 spots to the #1 contender position.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

  1. The Dark Order (5-0) (+2)
  2. The Young Bucks (2-2) (-1)
  3. SCU (2-3) (-1)
  4. The Best Friends (3-2) (+1)
  5. Private Party (1-0) (previously unranked)

The Young Bucks drop one spot after losing a tag title match against Omega and Page. Dark Order picked up the win over SCU on the Buy-In which saw them jump two spots this week. The Best Friends defeated the Butcher and the Blade on Dynamite and jumped one spot in the rankings this week.