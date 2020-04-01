AEW Rankings Released For 4/1/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for April 1st, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0)

Chris Jericho (0-1) Jake Hager (4-0) (+2) Cody Rhodes (5-1) Kenny Omega (2-0) (+1) Darby Allin (4-2) (previously unranked)

There was quite a bit of movement in the men’s single’s division this week. Jake Hager moves up to the #2 spot after picking up a victory over Chico Adams on Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman drops all the way out of the rankings this week likely due to inactivity. He had been ranked #2 last week. MJF wrestled just once in March after his victory over Cody at Revolution. He teamed with the Butcher and the Blade in a win over Jurassic Express on March 11th.

Kenny Omega moved up one spot this week after defeating Sammy Guevara in a AAA Mega Championship defense on Dynamite last week.

Darby Allin scored victories over Kip Sabian on Dynamite and over Preston Vance on Dark. The two wins move him into the top-5 rankings in the #5 spot.

Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc on Dynamite this week to move to 5-1 and retain his #3 ranking.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (5-1) Kris Statlander (2-3) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2) Riho (3-3)

There was no movement in the AEW Women’s division this week. There actually weren’t any matches in the division this week on either Dark or Dynamite likely due to travel restrictions.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) SCU (2-3) Lucha Bros (1-2) Best Friends (3-3)

There was no movement in the tag-team division this week. There weren’t any tag-team matches on either Dynamite or Dark this week.