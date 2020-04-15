AEW Rankings Released For 4/15/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for April 15th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0)

Jake Hager (4-0) Cody Rhodes (6-1) (+1) Chris Jericho (0-1) (-1) Kenny Omega (3-0) Darby Allin (4-2)

The only movement in the men’s single’s rankings this week was Cody moving ahead of Chris Jericho. Cody defeated Shawn Spears in the 1st round of the TNT Championship tournament this week while Chris Jericho worked the commentary booth with Tony Schiavone.

Jake Hager and Jon Moxley were each featured in videos building up their title match on this week’s Dynamite. Darby Allin didn’t wrestle and Kenny Omega teamed with Michael Nakazawa in a loss to the Best Friends.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (7-1) Kris Statlander (2-3) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Riho (3-3) (+1) Britt Baker (2-3) (-1)

There was just one match in the women’s division this week but it was an important one. #1 ranked Hikaru Shida once again retained her top-ranking in the division. She defeated Britt Baker who went into the match ranked #4 but with the loss drops below former champion Riho. Shida is really on fire as of late. In addition to beating Baker this week and Anna Jay last week, she won a fatal 4-way match against Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and Riho on March 18th. She also won a fatal 4-way against Big Swole, Shanna, and Yuka Sakazaki on February 26th.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) Best Friends (4-3) (+2) SCU (2-3) Lucha Bros (1-2)

The Best Friends move up two spots in the rankings this week after defeating Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa. There was a lot on the line in the match, as the winning team would carry the “Best Friends” name moving forward. There was no other movement in the tag division this week.