AEW Rankings Released For 4/22/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for April 22nd, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (9-0)

Cody Rhodes (7-1) (+1) Chris Jericho (0-1) (+1) Kenny Omega (3-0) (+1) Jake Hager (4-1) (-3) Lance Archer (3-0)(previously unranked)

After Jon Moxley’s successful title defense last week, title-challenger Jake Hager drops from the #1 spot all the way to #4. As a result, Omega, Cody, and Jericho all move up one spot. Lance Archer defeated Colt Cabana on Dynamite last week. The win moves him into the rankings and into the TNT title tournament semi-finals. He bumps Darby Allin out of the rankings this week as well.

Cody picked up his 7th win of the year on Dark this week, defeating Joe Alonzo. Both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega had the week off from competition.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (7-1) Kris Statlander (2-3) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (3-3) (+1) Riho (3-3) (+1) (-1)

Britt Baker moves up one spot this week after defeating Cassandra Golden in single’s competition. Penelope Ford is likely just outside the top-5 as well after picking up a win over Anna Jay on Dark. Those were the only two matches in the division on the most recent episodes of Dark or Dynamite.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) Best Friends (4-3) SCU (2-3) Lucha Bros (1-2)

There was no movement in the tag team rankings this week. It does not appear as though the matches on BTE are counting toward official AEW records. There were no tag-team matches this week. Dynamite consisted of 6 single’s matches and Dark had 2 single’s matches. Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends lost to Kip Sabian in single’s competition, however. No other ranked tag competitors competed on Dynamite or Dark.