AEW Rankings Released For 4/8/20

AEW has released its weekly rankings for April 8th, 2020. The promotion releases new top-5 rankings every Wednesday for its men’s, women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (8-0)

Jake Hager (4-0) (+1) Chris Jericho (0-1) (-1) Cody Rhodes (5-1) Kenny Omega (3-0) Darby Allin (4-2)

The only movement in the men’s single’s rankings this week saw Jake Hager climb over his Inner Circle stablemate Chris Jericho for the #1 contender spot. Hager has a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship in 2 weeks on Dynamite.

Cody and Darby Allin teamed up this week in the main event, dropping a match to Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara. Omega defeated Trent to stay undefeated in 2020 single’s matches. Jericho wore long pants in a hot tub this week but it is unclear if this affected his spot in the rankings.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Nyla Rose (4-1)

Hikaru Shida (6-1) Kris Statlander (2-3) Yuka Sakazaki (1-1) Britt Baker (2-2) Riho (3-3)

Hikaru Shida once again retained her #1 ranking in the division this week. She defeated the newly signed Anna Jay in single’s competition on Dynamite. There was no movement in the women’s division rankings this week. A big match is scheduled for tonight in this division, however, as the #1 ranked Shida faces former title-challenger and the #4 ranked Britt Baker.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (6-0)

The Dark Order (5-0) The Young Bucks (2-2) SCU (2-3) Lucha Bros (1-2) Best Friends (3-3)

There was no movement in the tag team rankings this week. The Natural Nightmares team of QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes might be vying for a spot in the top-5 soon, however. They defeated Dark Order members #8 and #9 this week on Dynamite. There were also a couple of tag matches on BTE this week but it does not appear those are counting toward AEW win/loss records. The Young Bucks took on a local team named High Risk and SCU defeated Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler. SCU has challenged High Risk to a “squash match” for next week.

Trent from the Best Friends put in a good-showing in single’s competition against Kenny Omega this week on Dynamite. Other than that match, no other ranked tag teams had a match this week.