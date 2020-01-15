AEW Rankings Released

All Elite Wrestling has revealed its newly weekly rankings. The promotion made a slight change to the release schedule of its rankings last week, now releasing them on Wednesday mornings.
AEW Men’s Single’s Rankings:
Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)
- Jon Moxley (1-0)
- Cody (1-0)
- Kenny Omega (0-0)
- PAC (0-0)
- Sammy Guevara (2-0) (previously unranked)
Sammy Guevara enters the rankings this week. He bumps Maxwell Jacob Friedman out of the top-5. The top 4 remained the same this week.
AEW Women’s Single’s Rankings:
Champion: Riho (2-0)
- Hikaru Shida (0-1) (+1)
- Nyla Rose (0-1) (+1)
- Kris Statlander (0-1) (-2)
- Awesome Kong (1-0)
- Britt Baker (0-1)
Statlander’s loss to Riho on Dynamite this week dropped her two spots in the rankings. As a result, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida each moved up one spot.
AEW Tag Team Rankings:
Champions: Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (SCU) (0-0)
- Proud and Powerful (0-0)
- The Young Bucks (0-0)
- The Best Friends (0-0) (+1)
- Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page (1-0) (previously unranked)
- The Lucha Bros (0-1) (-2)
The Lucha Bros dropped two spots this week and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega debut in the rankings. Page and Omega defeated Private Party and the Lucha Bros dropped a match to Cody and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite.