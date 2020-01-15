AEW Rankings Released

All Elite Wrestling has revealed its newly weekly rankings. The promotion made a slight change to the release schedule of its rankings last week, now releasing them on Wednesday mornings.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7yUsJf5koA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 15, 2020

AEW Men’s Single’s Rankings:

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

Jon Moxley (1-0) Cody (1-0) Kenny Omega (0-0) PAC (0-0) Sammy Guevara (2-0) (previously unranked)

Sammy Guevara enters the rankings this week. He bumps Maxwell Jacob Friedman out of the top-5. The top 4 remained the same this week.

AEW Women’s Single’s Rankings:

Champion: Riho (2-0)

Hikaru Shida (0-1) (+1) Nyla Rose (0-1) (+1) Kris Statlander (0-1) (-2) Awesome Kong (1-0) Britt Baker (0-1)

Statlander’s loss to Riho on Dynamite this week dropped her two spots in the rankings. As a result, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida each moved up one spot.

AEW Tag Team Rankings:

Champions: Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (SCU) (0-0)

Proud and Powerful (0-0) The Young Bucks (0-0) The Best Friends (0-0) (+1) Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page (1-0) (previously unranked) The Lucha Bros (0-1) (-2)

The Lucha Bros dropped two spots this week and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega debut in the rankings. Page and Omega defeated Private Party and the Lucha Bros dropped a match to Cody and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite.