AEW Rankings Released

AEW has released its weekly rankings.

By
Ian Carey
-
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed its newly weekly rankings. The promotion made a slight change to the release schedule of its rankings last week, now releasing them on Wednesday mornings.

AEW Men’s Single’s Rankings:

Le Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0)

  1. Jon Moxley (1-0)
  2. Cody (1-0)
  3. Kenny Omega (0-0)
  4. PAC (0-0)
  5. Sammy Guevara (2-0) (previously unranked)

Sammy Guevara enters the rankings this week. He bumps Maxwell Jacob Friedman out of the top-5. The top 4 remained the same this week.

AEW Women’s Single’s Rankings:

Champion: Riho (2-0)

  1. Hikaru Shida (0-1) (+1)
  2. Nyla Rose (0-1) (+1)
  3. Kris Statlander (0-1) (-2)
  4. Awesome Kong (1-0)
  5. Britt Baker (0-1)

Statlander’s loss to Riho on Dynamite this week dropped her two spots in the rankings. As a result, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida each moved up one spot.

AEW Tag Team Rankings:

Champions: Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (SCU) (0-0)

  1. Proud and Powerful (0-0)
  2. The Young Bucks (0-0)
  3. The Best Friends (0-0) (+1)
  4. Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Page (1-0) (previously unranked)
  5. The Lucha Bros (0-1) (-2)

The Lucha Bros dropped two spots this week and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega debut in the rankings. Page and Omega defeated Private Party and the Lucha Bros dropped a match to Cody and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite.

