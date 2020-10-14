AEW Rankings Report 10/14: Brodie Lee Drops Several Spots

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight’s special Anniversary episode of Dynamite. All championships will be on the line tonight.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (19-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (19-2)

Lance Archer (13-1) Brian Cage (8-1) MJF (9-1) Brodie Lee (8-2) (TNT champion last week) Scorpio Sky (8-2)

The only movement in the men’s singles division this week sees Cody reclaim his spot as the TNT Champion. After losing the title in a dog-collar match, Brodie Lee drops to #4, the exact spot Cody was ranked at last week.

Two big title matches take place in the division this week. Cody will defend against unranked Orange Cassidy. Jon Moxley will also look to defend the AEW World Championship against #1 ranked Lance Archer.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

Nyla Rose (11-2) Big Swole (10-3) Penelope Ford (9-5) Abadon (5-1) Dr. Britt Baker (5-6)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week. #1 ranked Nyla Rose sent a message on Dark, however. Vickie Guerrero said that Rose won’t wrestle on Dark anymore until she gets another shot at champion Hikaru Shida.

#2 Big Swole will get a title shot tonight on the Anniversary show as well.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (11-0)

Best Friends (17-6) Young Bucks (7-3) The Natural Nightmares (8-2) Butcher and the Blade (9-5) Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

There was no movement in the men’s tag-team division this week. Last week on Dynamite, FTR successfully defended their belts against the unranked TH2.

Tonight on Dynamite, the titles will again be on the line as FTR look to defend against the #1 ranked Best Friends.