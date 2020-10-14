Wednesday, October 14, 2020

AEW Rankings Report 10/14: Brodie Lee Drops Several Spots

AEW has released updated top-5 rankings

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight’s special Anniversary episode of Dynamite. All championships will be on the line tonight.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (19-0)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2)

  1. Lance Archer (13-1)
  2. Brian Cage (8-1)
  3. MJF (9-1) 
  4. Brodie Lee (8-2) (TNT champion last week)
  5. Scorpio Sky (8-2)
- Advertisement -

The only movement in the men’s singles division this week sees Cody reclaim his spot as the TNT Champion. After losing the title in a dog-collar match, Brodie Lee drops to #4, the exact spot Cody was ranked at last week.

Two big title matches take place in the division this week. Cody will defend against unranked Orange Cassidy. Jon Moxley will also look to defend the AEW World Championship against #1 ranked Lance Archer.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

  1. Nyla Rose (11-2)
  2. Big Swole (10-3)
  3. Penelope Ford (9-5) 
  4. Abadon (5-1)
  5. Dr. Britt Baker (5-6)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week. #1 ranked Nyla Rose sent a message on Dark, however. Vickie Guerrero said that Rose won’t wrestle on Dark anymore until she gets another shot at champion Hikaru Shida.

#2 Big Swole will get a title shot tonight on the Anniversary show as well.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (11-0)

  1. Best Friends (17-6)
  2. Young Bucks (7-3)
  3. The Natural Nightmares (8-2)
  4. Butcher and the Blade (9-5) 
  5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

There was no movement in the men’s tag-team division this week. Last week on Dynamite, FTR successfully defended their belts against the unranked TH2.

Tonight on Dynamite, the titles will again be on the line as FTR look to defend against the #1 ranked Best Friends.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

WWE Draft 2020: Final Raw & SmackDown Rosters

The WWE Draft 2020 began with last week's episode of SmackDown and it concluded with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Reacts To WWE Scrapping Retribution Segment From Raw

WWE had announced a number of segments for this week's episode of Raw and one of them included Mustafa Ali addressing the...
Read more
WWE

Updated: Former NXT Champion Among Names To Become Free Agents After Draft

Update: WWE revealed some additional draft picks over the night. They announced that Erik of the Viking Raiders has been picked up...
Read more
Wrestling News

Christian Talks If CM Punk Took WWE Backstage ‘Seriously’

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to discuss...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Rankings Report 10/14: Brodie Lee Drops Several Spots

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight's special Anniversary episode of Dynamite. All championships will be on the line tonight.
Read more
Wrestling News

Sonya Deville Says Her and Mandy Rose Are Best Friends Again

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at SummerSlam this August. The match carried a stipulation that the loser would leave WWE. Despite Rose...
Read more
AEW

Britt Baker Addresses Fan Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

All Elite Wrestling star Dr. Britt Baker has acknowledged the criticism leveled at the promotion's women's division. However, Baker stressed how it's...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes On Remaining Open To Fan Feedback And Criticisms

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has addressed the feedback and criticism the promotion has received from its fans.
Read more
Impact

Heath Opens Up About His Issues With His WWE Run

Impact Wrestling star Heath has reflected on his time in WWE, believing his former employer "never really wanted me to get over...
Read more
Wrestling News

Steve Cutler On The Status Of The Forgotten Sons

Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler has addressed the current status of the SmackDown faction during a recent appearance on the Borne the...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Believes ‘Authenticity’ Helps Elevate AEW

Current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has stressed how AEW's "authenticity" helps elevate it from other promotions. Cody shared...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aleister Black Praises Roman Reigns, Shares Interest In Feud

Recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has praised the blue brand's Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Black, Reigns is currently delivering...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Plans For Andrade And Mickie James After Drafts

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week's episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 16

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Provides More Details About His Surgery

Finn Balor had recently posted a photo on Twitter confirming a successful surgery for his broken jaw which he suffered during his...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two (10/12)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC