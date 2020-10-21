Wednesday, October 21, 2020

AEW Rankings Report (10/21): Young Bucks & Brian Cage Move To #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings.

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1)

  1. Brian Cage (9-1) (+1)
  2. MJF (9-1) (+1)
  3. Lance Archer (13-2) (-2)
  4. Brodie Lee (8-2) 
  5. Shawn Spears (14-2) (previously unranked)
- Advertisement -

After Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship last week on Dynamite, his opponent dropped 2 spots in the rankings. Lance Archer had been ranked #1 before his title shot, but he drops to #3 with the loss.

Archer dropping in the rankings moves both MJF and Brian Cage up one spot. Cage now sits in the #1 spot in the division.

Several unranked wrestlers will compete in a tournament beginning tonight on Dynamite. Fenix, Pentagon, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Joey Janela are all unranked but with a chance to earn a shot if they can win the upcoming tournament.

TNT Champion Cody retained the title last week after going to a time limit draw with unranked Orange Cassidy. They will meet again on next week’s show.

#5 Shawn Spears has also replaced Scorpio Sky in the final ranked spot. Spears and Sky seem to have a bit of a rivalry going on Dark as well. Spears defeated Christopher Daniels on Dark last night but continued the attack after the match until Sky made the save. Spears would also come to the ring during Sky’s match on Dark last night as well.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (18-1)

  1. Nyla Rose (11-2)
  2. Penelope Ford (9-5) (+1)
  3. Abadon (5-1) (+1)
  4. Big Swole (10-5) (-2)
  5. Dr. Britt Baker (5-6)

After dropping a title match to Hikaru Shida last week, Big Swole drops from the #2 spot to the #4 spot. Her drop in the rankings moves Penelope Ford and Abadon up one spot each.

#5 Dr. Britt Baker DMD is in action tonight Dynamite. Her opponent has yet to be announced, however.

On Dark last week, #1 Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero let it be known that they want another crack at the title.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-0)

  1. Young Bucks (7-3) (+1)
  2. Best Friends (17-7) (-1)
  3. The Natural Nightmares (8-2)
  4. Butcher and the Blade (10-5) 
  5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

After FTR successfully defended the tag belts against the Best Friends on Dynamite last week, Trent and Chuckie T drop one spot in the rankings to #2.

#1 The Young Bucks will have a chance to earn a tag title shot tonight on Dynamite. They take on Private Party, Silver & Reynolds, and #4 The Butcher and the Blade tonight with the winner facing FTR at Full Gear.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Rankings Report (10/21): Young Bucks & Brian Cage Move To #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles Division
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 10/20: Go-Home Show For Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling 10/21 was the go-home show for Saturday's Bound For Glory PPV. The North faced The Good Brothers, a 5-way would...
Read more
Wrestling News

Elias Talks His Injury Recovery & Storyline With Jeff Hardy

Elias recently returned to WWE after being on the shelf for months with a torn pectoral muscle. He sat down with Sports...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
Wrestling News

Konnan Reveals Offer Lucha Underground Made To The Young Bucks

Matt & Nick Jackson were reportedly offered contracts to be part of the Lucha Underground roster. Konnan talked about how much show...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Talks About Dealing With Racism, How Wrestling Helped Her

Sasha Banks has reflected on experiencing racism as a child during an appearance on the New Day's podcast, Feel the Power. She...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Takes Shot At WWE & Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW's Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Reveals The Bunny Has Joined His ‘Family’

Eddie Kingston has revealed that The Bunny is now a member of his "family" in All Elite Wrestling. Kingston made the announcement...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC