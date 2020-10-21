AEW Rankings Report (10/21): Young Bucks & Brian Cage Move To #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1)

Brian Cage (9-1) (+1) MJF (9-1) (+1) Lance Archer (13-2) (-2) Brodie Lee (8-2) Shawn Spears (14-2) (previously unranked)

After Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship last week on Dynamite, his opponent dropped 2 spots in the rankings. Lance Archer had been ranked #1 before his title shot, but he drops to #3 with the loss.

Archer dropping in the rankings moves both MJF and Brian Cage up one spot. Cage now sits in the #1 spot in the division.

Several unranked wrestlers will compete in a tournament beginning tonight on Dynamite. Fenix, Pentagon, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Joey Janela are all unranked but with a chance to earn a shot if they can win the upcoming tournament.

TNT Champion Cody retained the title last week after going to a time limit draw with unranked Orange Cassidy. They will meet again on next week’s show.

#5 Shawn Spears has also replaced Scorpio Sky in the final ranked spot. Spears and Sky seem to have a bit of a rivalry going on Dark as well. Spears defeated Christopher Daniels on Dark last night but continued the attack after the match until Sky made the save. Spears would also come to the ring during Sky’s match on Dark last night as well.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (18-1)

Nyla Rose (11-2) Penelope Ford (9-5) (+1) Abadon (5-1) (+1) Big Swole (10-5) (-2) Dr. Britt Baker (5-6)

After dropping a title match to Hikaru Shida last week, Big Swole drops from the #2 spot to the #4 spot. Her drop in the rankings moves Penelope Ford and Abadon up one spot each.

#5 Dr. Britt Baker DMD is in action tonight Dynamite. Her opponent has yet to be announced, however.

On Dark last week, #1 Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero let it be known that they want another crack at the title.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-0)

Young Bucks (7-3) (+1) Best Friends (17-7) (-1) The Natural Nightmares (8-2) Butcher and the Blade (10-5) Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

After FTR successfully defended the tag belts against the Best Friends on Dynamite last week, Trent and Chuckie T drop one spot in the rankings to #2.

#1 The Young Bucks will have a chance to earn a tag title shot tonight on Dynamite. They take on Private Party, Silver & Reynolds, and #4 The Butcher and the Blade tonight with the winner facing FTR at Full Gear.